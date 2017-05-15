SCC releases statement on reports regarding import of Armenian products

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Customs Committee has released statement on reports regarding import of Armenian agricultural products to Azerbaijan, APA reports.

According to the Committee, several media outlets disseminated untrue reports that Armenian agricultural products have been passed through Azerbaijani customs and realized in the country.

The SCC states that all documents and veterinary certificates of the imported products are seriously checked by the customs authorities and the products are allowed to enter the country after necessary laboratorial analysis.

If anything not complying with the legislation, necessary measures are taken. At the same time, according to the latest amendments in the decision #305 of the Cabinet of Ministers, an Azerbaijani citizen may bring 30 kg of food product within a month and this creates to strengthen the control.

The SCC once more states that requirements of legislation are obeyed and import of goods not complying with these requirements to the customs area is impossible.

News.Az

