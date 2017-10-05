Yandex metrika counter

Schaefer: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is very complex

"I am familiar with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is very complex."

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Armenian media that the statement came from OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairperson Andrew Shchaefer speaking to journalists in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He noted that this was his first visit to the region as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"We with other co-chairs will periodically visit the region to find a peaceful settlement," Schaefer said.

The OSCE MG co-chair from the United States is familiarizing with the situation in the region.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will hold official meetings in Yerevan on October 6 and in Baku on October 7. The mediators will discuss the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia during the visit.

News.Az


