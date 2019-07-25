Schedule for fifth day of competitions at EYOF Baku 2019

Schedule for fifth day of competitions at EYOF Baku 2019

Competitions in six kinds of sports - athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, judo and tennis - are being held on July 25 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented in five of them.

Gymnastics

Individual all-around, final

Samad Mammadli

Athletics

Girls, high jump classification

Laman Huseynova

Girls, 100 m, hurdling, stage I

Ayana Seyusheva

Boys, 800 m, stage I

Vahid Karimov

Cycling

Girls Road Cycling

Lala Abdurahmanova, Maleyka Iskandarova, Gulshan Ismayilova

Boys Road Cycling

Mustafa Mukhtarli, Nofel Nuriyev, Nikita Shitov

Swimming

Boys, 50 m, freestyle, classification

Maksim Petrenko

Boys, 100 m, butterfly, classification

Ramil Valizade

Boys, 200 m, freestyle, classification

Maksim Petrenko

Girls, 100 m, butterfly, final

Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah

Judo

Girls

57 kg, 1/16 final

Aytaj Gardashkhanli - Erika Vauhkonen (Finland)

Boys

66 kg, 1/8 final

Matin Rzazade - Pijus Mikalauskas (Lithuania) / Elguja Shincharashvili (Georgia)

73 kg, 1/8 final

Vugar Talibov - Dzianis Yauseyenka (Belarus) / Mustafa Habib (Bosnia)

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming are competing for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

More than 2,500 volunteers are involved in the festival.

News.Az

