Schedules of meetings to be held by Azerbaijani parliamentary committees in Shusha developed

The schedules of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committees' meetings to be held in Shusha city have already been prepared, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at a plenary session on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova said committee chairpersons will be informed about the schedules

She regarded the April 8 joint meeting of two parliamentary committees in Shusha as one of the manifestations of a new reality made possible thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

