Schennach: "The voting process is well organized"

"The voting process is well organized."

Stefan Schennach, co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan, who observed the election process at the polling station No. 5 of the second election district No. 20 in Narimanov District, also said that a large number of people participate in the voting.

Another member of the PACE observation mission, Jeyhan Ibrahimov from Bulgaria also said that the voting process is carried out in accordance with democratic principles: "Everything is going well. People come and vote. I think that the process of voting will continue like this to the end. Members of the observation mission will observe the voting process in Baku, in Baku suburbs and in a number of districts."

