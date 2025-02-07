Scholz holds first phone call with Syria's President

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held his first phone call with Syria's newly elected President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday, where they discussed Syria's political future and the plans for its economic reconstruction, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The chancellor congratulated the Syrian people on their success in ending the Assad regime's reign of terror,” Scholz's spokesman said in a statement after the hour-long phone conversation between the two leaders.

“Chancellor Scholz and interim President al-Sharaa agreed that an inclusive political process is now essential—one that ensures participation, rights, and protection for all Syrians, regardless of their ethnic or religious group,” Steffen Hebestreit said.

According to the spokesman, Scholz pledged Germany's commitment to support Syria's reconstruction following years of devastating civil war.

“Chancellor Scholz assured al-Sharaa of the Federal Government's willingness to support the reconstruction of Syria so that Syria can become a free and safe home for all population groups. The Federal Government will work closely with European and international partners for this,” he said.

During the call, the chancellor also emphasized the continued importance of fighting terrorism to maintain security in Syria, the region and globally.

