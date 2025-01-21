Scholz optimistic about building rapport with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the significance of EU-US cooperation for global peace and security on Tuesday, expressing hope that the longstanding transatlantic partnership would remain robust during Donald Trump's presidency, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Speaking at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Scholz acknowledged potential differences with Trump on bilateral and global issues, but emphasized the importance of finding common ground and maintaining close relations.“The United States is our closest ally outside of Europe and I will do everything I can to ensure that it stays that way because it is in our mutual interest,” Scholz told an international audience of business leaders and policymakers.“Because close cooperation between Europe and the United States is essential for peace and security worldwide, and because our partnership is also a driver for successful economic development,” he stressed.The German leader said that the initial contact between his team and Trump's was constructive. He emphasized Berlin's view that NATO and US cooperation remain fundamental to European security, particularly given the ongoing Russian “aggression” in Ukraine, and escalating geopolitical tensions.“NATO will also be key for security in the future, and the transatlantic partnership is key for security in Europe,” Scholz emphasized. “I will do everything and we all in Europe together will do everything to maintain the good cooperation we have with our transatlantic partners,” he said.Scholz further elaborated on the evolving security landscape in Europe and the importance of maintaining strong defensive capabilities.“There are a lot of opportunities which we will have for better security in the future. One aspect that changed in the past is that we all spent more on defense, I think nearly every country in Europe is now spending more than 2% of the GDP on defense, due to the fact that there is a threat to our security coming from Russia,” he said.In recent months, Trump criticized European allies for not meeting NATO's defense spending targets and threatened to withdraw the US from NATO. His criticism of previous US military aid packages to Ukraine approved during Joe Biden's administration has raised concerns in Berlin about America's continued support.Additionally, Trump's proposal for steep tariffs on foreign imports worries the German government, as the US remains Germany's largest export market.

News.Az