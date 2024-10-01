Scholz seeks phone talk with Putin ahead of G20 summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is looking to establish communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin through a phone call in the coming weeks.

Scholz's team is considering arranging the call ahead of the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Brazil this November, News.Az reports, citing the weekly Die Zeit. However, the German government has not yet made an official request for the conversation. If it occurs, this would mark the first direct communication between a major Western leader and Putin in over a year and a half.Die Zeit highlighted that Scholz last spoke with Putin in December 2022, also via phone. Other Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also last communicated with the Russian president in 2022.On September 9, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit stated that Scholz would reach out to Putin "when he deems the moment appropriate."The last in-person meeting between the Russian and German leaders took place on February 15, 2022, at the Kremlin.

News.Az