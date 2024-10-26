Scholz supports enhanced defense cooperation with India

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz endorsed expanded arms cooperation with India as he wrapped up his visit to the country on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Deutsche Welle.

Speaking in the western Indian state of Goa, Scholz noted how the two countries had concluded a strategic partnership more than 20 years ago and now aim to intensify their alliance, including in weapons exports."This will play a larger role in the future, and it is right that it should," he said, without giving further details.The chancellor was referring to the 27 new cooperation agreements signed on Friday in New Delhi during talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the fields of renewable energy, research and critical technologies.

