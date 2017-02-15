School and street to be named after Azerbaijan's national hero

A school and a street will be named after Azerbaijan's national hero Chingiz Gurbanov.

According to istipress, the statement came from martyr's father Salman Gurbanov.

Chief of Gusar district executive power Shair Alkhasov signed a decree on naming one of the central streets of the city after the martyr.

The issue of naming the secondary school in Khazra village where Chingiz Gurbanov studied after him has been raised in the Cabinet of ministers.

