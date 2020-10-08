School in Azerbaijan's Goranboy comes under Armenian shelling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since this morning, the Armenian armed forces have been firing missiles and artillery at the settlements of Azerbaijan, including the Goranboy region, from various directions, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed Thursday.

Today, at about 6 am (GMT+4), as a result of a shell hit in the Ashaghi Aghjaken village, great damage was caused to the administrative building of the Khojaly District Police Department, numerous civil infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the village, and a school in the village of Garachinar, the Prosecutor General’s Office noted.

Prosecutors are carrying out all the necessary investigative measures possible in combat conditions.

News.Az