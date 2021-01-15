Schoolchildren gain their first achievement in 2021 with Azercell’s support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supported by Azercell, Azerbaijani schoolchildren demonstrated high results at the 17th International Zhautykov Olympiad on January 7-12, 2021 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Thus, our teams won a total of 15 medals in the science competition in mathematics, physics, and computer science held online. The schoolchildren who joined the Olympiad with the support of Azercell won 3 medals in computer science. Thus, Emin Orujov, the 11th-grade student of Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Education, Amin Jalilov, the 11th-grade student of Baku Secondary School No. 269 and Aziz Huseynov, the 11th-grade student of Ganja City Secondary School No. 15 named after M. Azizbayov completed the competition with bronze medals.

It should be noted that the process of preparation for various international Olympiads in Informatics, including the International Informatics Olympiad, has been carried out with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC since 2017 under a cooperation agreement signed between Azercell Telecom and the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over this period, our students successfully took part in the International Olympiad in Informatics, Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad, European Junior Informatics Olympiad, International Autumn Tournament in Informatics, International Olympiad of Metropolises, International Zhautykov Olympiad, and many other competitions, having won 25 medals in total, including one gold, six silver, and 18 bronze so far.

The mobile operator assisted in the involvement of dozens of schoolchildren from different regions of Azerbaijan and Baku in the training process in the frame of projects aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of the youth. All these accomplishments and medals show that the initiatives taken to determine and support talented schoolchildren in computer science yield real results.

