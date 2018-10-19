Schoolchildren in Gabala trained on internet security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell Telecom LLC has organized a course in a school in Gabala

Azercell Telecom LLC continues to conduct training courses on “Internet security and digital citizenship” for schoolchildren, teachers and parents aiming to make internet safe for children.

Intending to realize this important project in Baku and the regions during the academic year of 2018-2019, this time the Company has organized a course in school No. 5 in Gabala with the participation of 123 schoolchildren, 26 teachers and 21 parents. The training provided theoretical and practical tips about threats on internet, ways to notice them outside the school and how to fight them back. Generally, such training events entail a comprehensive program involving both parents and children to identify the challenges that the students may face amid the expansion of the high-speed Internet and rising Internet usage and to eliminate such threats. Notably, starting from the previous year, Azercell has conducted training events on “Internet security and digital citizenship” for hundreds of schoolchildren, teachers and parents at secondary schools of Baku.

Taking into account the fact that lately cybersecurity and safe use of internet have become one of the topical issues in the society, two years back Azercell has launched “Azercell Plus Security” program which included the services of “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control” aimed for the protection of children on the internet. Another advantage of “Azercell Plus Security” is the provision of protection of children surfing the Web space. This program also allows parents to track the posts and check the friendship list of their kids on social networks, learn about the joined groups, locate them and create a safe “space” for them.

It is worth underlying that Azercell’s activities to ensure and promote cybersecurity in Azerbaijan in 2017 were considered to be highly successful by international experts, winning a range of awards in this respect.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international

systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az