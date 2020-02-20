Schools closing in Qom, Iran after coronavirus outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian city of Qom is shutting down schools and universities following the deaths of two people from the coronavirus, Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA rep

The move is being taken beginning Thursday in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to investigate the matter.

Kiyanoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry, confirmed the deaths of the two elderly people in a post on Twitter.

The virus remains a major concern on the world stage since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,005, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

