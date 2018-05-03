Schools in Georgia to be equipped with solar panels

Schools in Georgia to be equipped with solar panels

About 15 public schools in Georgia will be turned into more energy-efficient buildings through a pilot project that introduces energy-saving solutions for schools.

At the first stage of the project 10-15 schools will be chosen throughout Georgia which will be equipped with solar panels this year, Agenda.ge reports.

Georgian Minister of Education Mikheil Chkhenkeli said the project will be implemented with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Chkhenkeli also highlighted the educational importance of introducing solar panels at schools. He said it will be a good green energy example to pupils as well as teachers who will see how advantageous renewable energy is.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s capital Tbilisi is already enjoying its first energy efficient kindergarten.

The 95th Kindergarten in Tbilisi became an energy efficient building in 2016.

Thanks to the changes, the cost of the kindergarten's electricity is expected to drop by 51 percent.

