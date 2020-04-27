Schools start reopening in China's biggest cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Older students in China's biggest cities are starting to return to school following the coronavirus outbreak, BBC News reported.

Shanghai welcomed back pupils in their final years of middle and high school, while Beijing allowed students preparing for China's university entrance exam in July to return.

Schools in other parts of China re-opened several weeks ago.

Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began late last year, is set to reopen high schools on 6 May.

The country says it has largely curbed the spread of the disease. China has reported an increase of just 26 confirmed cases since Friday, bringing the total number to 82,830. All coronavirus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged, Beijing says.

However, there are still fears of a possible second wave of infection, and social distancing measures are being strictly enforced, with students wearing masks and sitting at a distance from each other.

In Hangzhou, one headmaster was taking no risks with his young charges. Pictures emerged of the pupils at Yangzheng Primary School wearing specially adapted hats to make sure they didn't forget to keep their distance:

News.Az

News.Az