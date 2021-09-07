Schools to reopen in Azerbaijan – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Schools in Azerbaijan will reopen, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The minister said that full-time education in grades I-IV will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020 adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in territory of the country.

Television lessons were organized for schoolchildren, and the 'Virtual School' project was launched on April 2.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.

News.Az