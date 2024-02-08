SCO chief hails high voter turnout in Azerbaijan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming has hailed the high voter turnout recorded in Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Baku on Thursday, Zhang Ming highlighted the activity of the SCO observation mission, including the meetings with Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission officials, saying that all the necessary conditions had been created for them to monitor the election process.

“Thus, we can conclude that all the necessary conditions have been ensured for the voters involved in the election conducted in full compliance with the legislation. The SCO mission has observed the elections at nearly 60 polling stations in Baku and Sumgayit,” he added.

News.Az