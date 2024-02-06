SCO chief says relations with Azerbaijan based on ‘mutual trust’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations with Azerbaijan, one of the key allies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), are based on mutual trust, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming as he met with Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov in Baku, News.Az reports.

The SCO chief noted that presidential elections are a profoundly significant occasion. “We believe that the results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be successful for the future development of this country,” he said.

Zhang Ming emphasized that in recent years, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in all areas.

He then added: "So far, we have monitored 69 electoral processes. We believe that the elections will be fair and transparent. Our mission is to uphold general principles, refrain from meddling in national internal affairs, identify weaknesses, and address other matters according to the charter. After our observation mission is concluded, we will announce the results on February 8. We believe that the Azerbaijani people will vote for their deserving candidate and demonstrate their political will," said Zhang Ming.

News.Az