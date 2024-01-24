SCO mission to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), an observer mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will arrive in the country to monitor the upcoming snap presidential election, News.Az reports citing the organization’s press service.

The composition of the mission is currently being formed.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the presidential election.

News.Az