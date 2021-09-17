SCO officially accepts Iran permanent membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has been accepted as a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the 21st SCO Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday, IRNA reports.

Iran has so far been named as an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization since 2005.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed other heads of states and delegations present in the event, expressing hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization continues its progressive path, which has in a short time led to attaining distinguished regional and international position.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who takes part in the summit through video conference, congratulated Iran for the permanent membership in the organization.

The 21st summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) opened in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday, with participation of heads of 12 member and observer states.

According to Tajikistan’s media, this year’s summit is going to review results of 20 years of the SCO’s activities, as well as the current situation and future outlook of multilateral cooperation of the member states of the organization.

The heads of states will also discuss regional and international collaborations and hold talks on joint acts in order to control the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the member states.

