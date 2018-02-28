Scouts meet with soldiers in the frontline zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation, consisting of 150 scouts, familiarized with the service and living conditions in the military unit.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, on the initiative of the Association of Scouts of Azerbaijan, a group of scouts from Azerbaijan and Turkey met with soldiers and officers of the "N" military unit stationed in the frontline zone, said the Defence Ministry.

The delegation, consisting of 150 scouts familiarized with the service and living conditions in the military unit. After talking to the soldiers, the delegation wished them success in their honorable and challenging service. The letters addressed by the young scouts were delivered to the military personnel.

Within the scope of the visit, trees were planted on the territory of the military unit. Then the guests had dinner together with the soldiers.

News.Az

News.Az