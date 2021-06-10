Scuffle erupts between supporters of acting PM, ex-president of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A scuffle erupted between supporters of Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and ex-president Robert Kocharyan in Gyumri city during the election campaign of the Civil Contract party, according to local media.

According to the media, the scuffle and verbal skirmish took place when Pashinyan's supporters were marching near the headquarters of the Hayastan bloc.

Early parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on June 20. The election campaign officially started on June 7.

