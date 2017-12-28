Sea tours to be organized between Russia and Azerbaijan

A delegation led by Konstantin Anisimov, Director General of Moscow River Shipping OJSC, has visited Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC.

The sides have signed a memorandum on organization of sea tours by using Pyotr Velikiy ship.

The Russian guests said that Baku has strong tourism potential. Therefore, organization of sea tours will have positive impact on increase of tourists travelling to Azerbaijan.

It was noted that US, Australian, European and Chinese tourists will also be able to travel via this project.

At the end of the negotiations, Anisimov and chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shippin Rauf Valiyev signed a joint memorandum on cooperation. According to the memorandum, tourist travels will be organized to Baku by Pyotr Velikiy ship, which is under construction.

The sides will regularly exchange experiences for effective cooperation.

