Search conducted in Armenian ex-president's office

Law enforcement officers of Armenia conducted searches in the mansion and office of ex-President Robert Kocharian, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

As reported in the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, the searches were conducted within the framework of the case on the events of March 1, 2008 in Yerevan. There are no other details for this moment.

Notably, on March 1, 2008, Armenian police dispersed demonstrators protesting against the election of Serzh Sargsyan as President of Armenia. As a result, at least 8 people died in Yerevan.

