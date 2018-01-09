Search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan’s Guba continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search for mountaineers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district continues, Trend reports.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

A criminal case was initiated in the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan under Article 314.2 (negligence resulting in grave consequences) over the missing mountain climbers.

News.Az

News.Az