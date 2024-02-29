Second day of Baku-Yerevan talks commence in Berlin

The second day of negotiations between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan has commenced in Villa Borsig, Berlin, News.Az reports citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The negotiations cover the draft draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On February 28, FM Bayramov held bilateral talks with his Armenian counterpart. The talks then continued in a trilateral format with the participation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

News.Az