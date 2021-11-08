Second Karabakh War ‘bright page’ in Azerbaijan’s glorious history: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second Karabakh War is a bright page in Azerbaijan’s glorious history, Azerbaijan’s President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that the Azerbaijani people have mobilized all their resources and fulfilled this glorious mission.

“During the occupation, I repeatedly said that every citizen of Azerbaijan should bring this holy day closer with hard work and deeds. I said that the people of Azerbaijan would never come to terms with the occupation, and we mobilized all our resources to put an end to the occupation and drove the enemy out of our historical lands,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az