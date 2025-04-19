Second round of Iran-US talks start in Rome

This picture shows the entrance of the Omani embassy in Rome, where a second round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held on April 19, 2025. Photo: IRNA

The second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States has kicked off in the Italian capital, Rome.

The parties discuss Tehran’s nuclear program and termination of US sanctions against Iran, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Rome early on Saturday for the second round of the talks, hosted by Oman’s embassy in Rome. The first round was held in the Omani capital, Muscat, last Saturday.

