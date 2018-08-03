Second stage of Sea Cup-2018 contest performed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warships crews of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the "Sea Cup-2018" contest, during the competition for "Struggle for survivability of the ship" performed an episode on "Water inflow control on a coastal training complex". During this episode, the crews demonstrated their abilities and skills to ensure the safety of the ship and its rescue.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The next day, the teams will perform an episode on "Contest on the usage of rescue equipment".

News.Az

