Second Turkish soldier martyred in Afrin operation

A second Turkish soldier has been martyred during clashes with terrorists in Operation Olive Branch in Syria, the military said Tuesday.

According to a Turkish General Staff statement, the soldier, Lt. Oguz Kaan Usta, was martyred in the town of Rajo in Syria's Afrin district during clashes with PKK, KCK, PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists.

The military conveyed condolences to the martyred soldier's family and friends as well as the Turkish nation.

On Monday, non-commissioned officer Musa Ozalkan was martyred during clashes with terrorists in southeast of the Turkish village of Gulbaba, along the Syrian border.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said it is putting "utmost importance" on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

News.Az

