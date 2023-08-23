Secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek opens in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have attended a ceremony to inaugurate the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The heads of state and first ladies met with and spoke to the students and teachers of the new school.

President Ilham Aliyev: Hello guys, how are you?

Children: Hello, we are fine.

Female resident: You are welcome, Mr. President!

President Ilham Aliyev: Hello, nice to see you!

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Salaam alaikum.

Female resident: Hello, you are welcome!

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: There are flowers, hello children, hello.

Female residents: Hello, you are welcome, Mrs. Aliyeva.

President Ilham Aliyev: Guys, my dear brother Shavkat Miromonovich has gifted this school to the city of Fuzuli. Please give him a round of applause.

School principal Hajar Mahmudova: Your Excellences, with your permission, I would like to welcome you on behalf of our teachers, students and parents. We are proud to see you in this great school. Thirty years ago, at the age of 26, I had to leave this city as a resident on almost the same date – with a difference of just one day. And now I am back. We thank you for giving us these moments, we are grateful to our victorious Army. We are grateful to the President of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and to the people of Uzbekistan for building and giving us this wonderful school. May we ask Mr. Mirziyoyev to convey the gratitude of the natives of Fuzuli to his people, to the Uzbek people.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Thank you very much.

Hajar Mahmudova: We, members of the teaching team, assure you that we will work with all our might to enable students of this school to grow up as citizens with good knowledge and skills, as well as national and moral values. Thank you very much again.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. The school has been named after Mirzo Ulugbek.

Hajar Mahmudova: Yes, the grandson of Amir Timur.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, the grandson of Amir Timur, a prominent son of the Uzbek people. This school will be the center of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood.

Hajar Mahmudova: We will do our best for that. We are grateful to the President of Uzbekistan and to the Uzbek people. Thank you very much.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Thank you.

x x x

The heads of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

x x x

President Ilham Aliyev: Good luck!

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: I hope it will be successful.

They posed for photographs.

Then the heads of state and first ladies were informed about the conditions created in the school.

It was noted that the school built in Fuzuli as a gift from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek people had the capacity to accommodate 960 students. Construction started last year and was completed with high quality. The school building constructed on an area of 3 hectares has two floors and a basement. The school has 40 classrooms, six laboratories, two computer classes, five functional study rooms, a 500-seat assembly hall, a gym, a 320-seat cafeteria, and a library. A football pitch, places for recreation and events, running tracks, chat rooms, a checkpoint, a boiler room, water tanks, and a transformer substation have been built in the courtyard of the school. Construction has been carried out with high quality.

Then a video was shown in the assembly hall of the school.

The construction of this school, which confirms the words of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev that “Azerbaijan is a close friend and a reliable strategic partner that has stood the test of time” indicates the high level of relations between the two brotherly countries. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also evaluated the initiative to build a big school in the Fuzuli district by Uzbekistan as another step of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

News.Az