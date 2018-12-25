Secretariat of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President issues statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Creating fake accounts in social networks on behalf of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, sharing her photos and posting her alleged views, quotes and messages to citizens of the country have recently become widespread in social networks, the Secretariat of the First Vice-President said in a statement on Tuesday.

Given the increasing number of such false posts, in order to prevent their spread, Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan states that Mehriban Aliyeva does not use any social network and all of her messages and statements are delivered to the audience only through official media, reads the statement.

“Dissemination in media and social networks of false statements on the issues of vital importance to our state, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, on behalf of the Azerbaijani First Vice-President, causes confusion. While there is free access to full, official and accurate information on the activities of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, using and sharing false information is inadmissible,” the statement says. “We insistently urge everyone to be responsible and refrain from spreading unverified, false and provocative information.”

News.Az

News.Az