Secretary General of Turkic Council meets with President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

A delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev has visited the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to meet with its President Gunay Afandiyeva. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Secretaries General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Gismat Gozalov, Sultanbek Rayev and other members of the delegation.

Addressing the event, President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva hailed the strengthening authority of the Turkic Council on a global scale and stressed the importance of cooperation between the organizations. She also highlighted the activities of the Foundation, pointing to the new projects aimed at promoting the common heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples. Mentioning that the building of the Foundation was allocated to the organization by special Order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Gunay Afandiyeva proposed to hold the Coordination Meeting of the heads of Turkic-speaking organizations in the Foundation in the near future.

Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev spoke about the events and meetings held by the Turkic Council in the midst of the global pandemic. He also noted the important role and chairmanship of Azerbaijan in increasing the authority of the Turkic Council in the international arena. Baghdad Amreyev prased the activities of the Foundation, said that he would actively support the further expansion of fruitful relations between the Turkic Council, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and other Turkic-speaking organizations.

The prospects for further cooperation between the Turkic Council and the Foundation, the coordination and consistency of upcoming joint actions, provision for the adoption and conclusion of documents, the topics of the upcoming Summit of the Turkic Council, as well as the Coordination Meeting of the heads of the Turkic-speaking organizations were underlined at the meeting.

The delegation was acquainted with the building of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The sides then exchanged keepsakes.

