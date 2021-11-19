Security guarantees will be discussed at future Putin-Biden meetings: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss his initiative to create security guarantees at possible future talks with US President Joe Biden, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Obviously, this topic will be also featured on the agenda of the existing contacts," he said, answering the question of whether the topic could be discussed during Putin's future meetings with Biden.

At the same time, Peskov noted that the president had not raised this issue earlier, including at the meeting with Angela Merkel and Joe Biden in Geneva. "It’s a new and very important [topic]," he said.

Earlier in November, Peskov clarified that there were no specific agreements on communications between Putin and Biden, but "anything is possible."

At a summit in Geneva in June, the Russian and US presidents agreed to resume consultations on strategic stability.

