Security of Azerbaijani civilians must be ensured – Bundestag member

Mayer noted that the UN Security Council resolutions on the settlement of this conflict haven’t been implemented yet.

The necessity of political compromises for the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement – security guarantees for the population, living near the line of contact and the confidence building – has to be emphasized in all negotiations and bilateral meetings with the parties, Trend reports.

This was noted in the statement of Stephan Mayer, a member of the German Bundestag and domestic policy speaker of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, regarding the Armenian provocation in the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The world community recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan, says the statement.

According to the Bundestag member, it is both Germany’s and the European Union’s (EU) position that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can solely be achieved through peaceful means.

Neither Germany nor the EU acknowledged the parliamentary election in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2010, added Mayer.

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored, the IDPs must return to their homeland, says the statement.

The Bundestag member also called on international organizations to intensify their efforts to resolve the conflict.

