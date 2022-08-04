Yandex metrika counter

Security regime of Shusha City State Reserve conservation area approved

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision approving the security regime of the Shusha City State Reserve conservation area, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

This decision defines the security regime of the Shusha City State Reserve conservation area and ensures the implementation of legal regulation established by law and other regulatory legal acts of Azerbaijan within the conservation area of the reserve.


