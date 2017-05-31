Sefcovic: Azerbaijani gas to be delivered to Europe in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic has said he is confident that Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.

The Southern Gas Corridor in the future can play an important role in the supply of gas resources of Central Asia to Europe, Sefcovic in his video message to participants of the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition, which kicked off in Baku May 31, APA reported.



“There is much more we can do together – especially regarding environmental and climate issues,” said Sefcovic, adding that clearly, advancing renewable energy sources and increasing energy efficiency will serve well both us and the consumers.



The EU commissioner stressed that clean energy transition is a unique opportunity to boost investment, economic growth, and create jobs.

News.Az

