Seismologists register magnitude 5.0 earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Monday, according to Sputnik International.

The tremors were recorded at 01:21 GMT 108 kilometers (67 miles) away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 57 kilometers.

No damage or loss of life have been reported. The information has not been corroborated by the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey Federal Research Center.

Kamchatka is located on the northern edge of the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

