Seized British tanker to leave Iran's port soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Foreign Ministry has announced that Iran will release the seized British-flagged oil tanker "Stena Impero" in the coming days, ILNA reported.

"I am aware that the legal and official issues are being resolved, and in next one or two days the ship would leave our port,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

“In this case, intermediation was not the discussion - the ship has committed violations and would soon be released," he said.

Mousavi noted that "no mediation is involved in the release of the ship."

News.Az

News.Az