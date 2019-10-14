Sejm MP: Poland should play an active role in Azerbaijan's strategic cooperation with EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan can consider Poland as one of the closest friends among European countries," MP of Polish Sejm (Parliament) Robert Vinnitsky told the European Bureau of Report.

He noted that Poland should be interested in playing an active role in Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with the European Union. “I think that relations between the two countries should be raised to the required level. There is enough potential for this. Certain issues need to be discussed, and these discussions can yield successful results for bilateral cooperation. "

Vinnitsky said that mutual visits should be increased, inter-parliamentary meetings should be intensified, and the number of cultural events should be increased. According to him, all these factors can create an even closer friendship between the two countries.

Commenting on the question about Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, Vinnitsky said that Sejm supports the requirements and territorial integrity of international law in this issue.

News.Az

