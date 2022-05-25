Selcuk Bayraktar conducts flight over Baku on fighter jet (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar Selcuk Bayraktar flied over Baku on a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Azerbaijani Air Force in preparation for the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, which is due to take place from 26 to 29 May.

Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Baku to take part in the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, was accompanied by pilot Colonel Zaur Rustamov during the flight.

The MiG-29 flew in parallel with a Bayraktar Akinci drone.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

News.Az