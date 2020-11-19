Self-medication for coronavirus at home is dangerous trend – Azerbaijani official

Self-medication for coronavirus at home is dangerous trend – Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that some people are trying to self-medicate for coronavirus is an extremely dangerous trend, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing on Thursday.

“Ultimately, these patients with big complications go to the hospitals,” Hajiyev said.

News.Az