Yandex metrika counter

Self-medication for coronavirus at home is dangerous trend – Azerbaijani official

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Self-medication for coronavirus at home is dangerous trend – Azerbaijani official

The fact that some people are trying to self-medicate for coronavirus is an extremely dangerous trend, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing on Thursday.

“Ultimately, these patients with big complications go to the hospitals,” Hajiyev said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      