Selfie sticks to be banned at Minsk 2019 European Games  

+ ↺ − 16 px

Selfie sticks shall not be allowed into stadiums of the European Games. Neither will be flags and banners which have not been registered in the established manner, said the head of the Internal Affairs Department of the Minsk City Hall Ivan Kubrakov, BelTA reports.

Ivan Kubrakov spoke about the safety measures at the stadiums during the European Games.

“Each arena will be fenced and security checks will be put in place. We advise to learn about the items banned from bringing into stadiums in advance. We will post the information on the website of the Internal Affairs Ministry and will place near metal detectors at sports venues. Selfie sticks shall not be permitted into sports venues. Neither will flags and banners which have not been duly registered. Alcohol, of course, shall be banned as well,” Ivan Kubrakov said.

Before a competition the arena and all surrounding areas will be inspected and will be taken under police protection. The police will organize 24/7 patrols starting from 17 June and until the end of the games. The city police will set up an operational and situational headquarters to receive the information from all sports grounds.

“The surveillance systems at the arenas have been upgraded with additional technical means installed to recognize people who are banned from attending sports events by court. People on the Interpol Wanted List will not be allowed into the stadiums as well. Russian colleagues, on their part, will do their best to prevent fans that once violated public order at football matches and other companies from entering Belarus,” Ivan Kubrakov said.

The European Games sports venues will be equipped with enhanced security check scanners. Police officers will also use hand metal detectors. War veterans, people with disabilities, women with kids and pregnant women will be invited to use a separate security check. A number of novelties will be introduced into the Minsk road traffic system ahead of the games. Additional parking lanes will be designated in Dzerzhinskogo Avenue for cars serving the competitions. An additional parking lane will also be designated in Pobeditelei Avenue for buses carrying the participants of the games and tourists. Proposals to restrict the access for trucks to the capital during the competitions have been submitted to the Minsk City Hall.

The 2nd European Games will take place in Minsk on 21-30 June. Over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will complete for 200 sets of medals in 15 sports.

News.Az

News.Az