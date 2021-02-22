Seminar on Khojaly genocide anniversary to be held in Pakistan

The Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) jointly with the Azerbaijan's Embassy in Pakistan will organize a seminar on “Bombardments, Massacres, Genocides. Crimes Against Humanity”.

The seminar dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide will be held on Feb. 22 in Islamabad, the embassy said.

During the Karabakh war, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

