Seminars on media and communications policy start in Baku

Seminars on the topic “Media and communications policy through the eyes of the media” kicked off at ADA University, Baku on Monday.

The seminars are co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and ADA University in line with a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the parties, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The seminars are organized for heads of press services and public relations officers of public sector organizations.

Speaking at the opening of the event, ADA University Vice-Rector Fariz Ismayilzade praised the cooperation between the educational institution and MEDIA.

MEDIA Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov said that creating conditions for strengthening cooperation between government agencies (institutions) and media entities is one of the main tasks of the Agency he heads. Ismayilov also stressed the importance of holding a series of such seminars.

The aim of the two-week seminars is to build professional relationships, effectively develop communications strategies and their impact on the formation of the agenda, plan proactive and reactive activities according to the agenda, increase internal communication and team spirit, and create better content by working with traditional and social media.

News.Az