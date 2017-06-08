Senegal withdraws ambassador from Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senegal announced on Wednesday that it has decided to recall its ambassador from the Gulf state of Qatar for consultations.

“We are following with deep concern the current situation in the Gulf region and as well call on other countries in the region to do same,” said a statement by the West African nation’s Foreign Ministry, according to Anadolu Agency.

The statement added that Senegal is expressing its "active solidarity" with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, and Yemen, which have all cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar has vehemently denied the accusations, calling the move to cut ties with it "unjustified."

Senegal’s action follows similar moves on Tuesday by Mauritania to the north and Gabon to the south.

Mauritanian said Qatar had violated the principles of Arab unity, while Gabon repeated the charge of support for terrorist groups.

News.Az

