Senior India spinner Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

Indian cricket spinner R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Ashwin made the announcement in the post-match press conference along with skipper Rohit Sharma after the game ended in a draw, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Ashwin played the second match of the five-Test series in Adelaide but was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja for the match in Brisbane. Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets)."I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket."He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comHe was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement. "A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.

