Senior PKK figure wounded, 3 killed in Turkey's airstrikes in northern Iraq

Rıza Altun, a senior figure close to the PKK terror group's acting leader Cemil Bayık, was severely wounded in Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq's Qandil moun

Several terrorists from Altun's entourage were also hit in the airstrikes conducted on March 21.

In 2017, a Saudi newspaper termed Altun as the terror group's "so-called" minister of foreign affairs.

The operation was jointly carried out by the TSK and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The MIT received information that Altun will hold a meeting in the Qandil mountins close to the Iraq-Iran border, and took all vehicles the terror leader could be using under surveillance.

Using domestically-developed Bayraktar TB2 drones security sources confirmed that Altun was traveling to Abu Bakra village. The TSK then conducted an air raid in the area.

Mikail Özdemir, who coordinated the external contacts of the PKK, Ali Aktaş, who was the figure in charge of the Qandil region, and Emrullah Dursun, a member of the terror group's so-called Foreign Relations Committee, were among the senior terrorists killed in the operation.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S., the EU, and Turkey. It has been in an armed conflict against Turkey for nearly four decades, during which more than 30,000 people have been killed. News.Az

