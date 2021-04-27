Sentop: Azerbaijan, Turkey had tried to resolve Karabakh issue diplomatically through many years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said Azerbaijan and Turkey had tried to resolve the Karabakh issue diplomatically through many years.

Addressing a panel discussion on "The Second Karabakh War and the war crimes of Armenia", Sentop said the two countries had made efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict despite Armenia`s unwillingness and provocative statements of the Armenia leaders. "Nevertheless, Armenia did not refrain from launching new attacks on Azerbaijan. And the war, unleashed with Armenia`s attacks, ended with Azerbaijan`s Victory and saw the brotherly country liberate its occupied territories," he added.

Sentop also noted the importance of the panel discussion, saying it aims to raise the world`s awareness of the truth about the 44-day war. " We saw all these crimes once again through a photo exhibition that we visited a while ago,” he said, referring to a dedicated photo exhibition organized as part of the event.

News.Az